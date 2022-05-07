Kaitano Tembo To Join Amazulu ?

Spread the love

Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo is reportedly one of the candidates being considered by DStv Premiership side AmaZulu for the vacant head coach post.

The former Warriors defender parted ways with Pretoria-based side SuperSport United last month.

AmaZulu on the other hand, sacked Benni McCarthy in March.

South African publication iDiski Times, claims that Usuthu are considering Tembo, Steve Komphela, Stuart Baxter, and Brandon Truter, who currently holding the position on an interim basis.

Ironically, McCarthy is the favourite to replace Tembo at SuperSport United next season.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...