Seh Calaz, HolyTen, Coming To Norton Today

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | Seh Calaz, Holy Ten, and a host other musicians are today clashing with the Norton based Mbeu in a sports gala at Ngoni Stadium.

The function, organised by local MP Temba Mliswa is set to draw thousands of revelers, from 8am all the way to 6pm. Poster details are below:

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...