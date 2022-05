Kuphe Still Secretly Going To Mnangagwa’s Farm

Dear Editor.

Since you’re close to Chamisa, why are you not asking him why Khupe is allowed to go around campaigning for CCC, wearing yellow t shirts, and at weekends we see her here at ED’s farm in Kwekwe.

Why does the opposition allow her to do as she wills, she never gets arrested and it’s all honky ponky with her and Chamisa leadership?

Is the party safe?

SKT

