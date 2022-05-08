Real Development Coming To Bulilima West- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the lack of development in Matabeleland South Province.

Addressing thousands of CCC supporters at Madlambuzi Business Centre in Bulilima West on Friday, President Chamisa spoke of the need for speedy implementation of projects that suit the region.

Matabeleland South Province has been abandoned by the Zanu PF regime for years.

“Bulilima falls under agro-ecological natural regions 4 and 5 which are regions of low agricultural potential due to shortage of moisture to facilitate agricultural production.

A CCC govt will develop such communities through the Development and Urbanisation of Rural Areas(DURA).

Bulilima is one of the most underdeveloped communities in Zimbabwe.

The road and communication network is very poor thereby depriving locals of business opportunities,” said President Chamisa.

