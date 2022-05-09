Zim Opposition Party Leader Dies

Spread the love

The president of the United African National Council (ANC) Zimbabwe, Mr Nesbert Mutengezanwa, has died.

Mutengezanwa was a member of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) forum formed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2029 for presidential candidates in the 2018 election.

Information Secretary, Nick Mangwana, announced Mutengezanwa’s death. He said:

Sad to learn of the passing on of United African National Council (ANC) Zimbabwe president Mr Nesbert Mutengezanwa who was a member of #POLAD principals and a member of its Information and Communication sub-committee. May His Soul Rest Peace.

He did not give details on the cause, place and time of death.- Pindula News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...