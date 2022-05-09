ZRP Cops Disrupt VP Karenyi-Kore Programme

Tinashe Sambiri| Chiredzi- Overzealous ZRP cops impounded CCC vehicles at the weekend in a bid to block vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi- Kore’s programme.

Hon Karenyi-Kore addressed rallies in Chiredzi East and Chiredzi South Constituencies respectively.

“Police roadblocks are everywhere, they want stop our programme.

The level of persecution is just unbelievable. They have impounded our vehicles for no apparent reason,” a CCC official said at the weekend.

The vehicles were intercepted along Triangle – Chiredzi road.

Police accused CCC of attempting to “influence and disturb peace -loving” villagers in Ndali.

