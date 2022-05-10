School Head, Wife Boast Of Stealing In Zanu PF Name

Thusanani Oryx

Hwange – Nechilibi High School head and wife identified as Sihauli Nyoni and

Anna Banda popularly known as MaBhanda are terribly looting resources contrary to Zanu PF’s spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa purported sanctions vibe.

The two boast of being well connected to mighty individuals in Zanu PF.

This news crew has it on record that the school was run without a procurement and finance committee for 16 months.

Investigation revealed that decisions that required finance and procurement committee were literally coming from the head’s wife MaBhanda as she sometimes boasts about running the school.

Astonishing findings shows that the two have personalised the girls boarding facility.

Analysts have said the education sector in Zimbabwe is now a caricature of the so-called new dispensation.

“Bedroom politics is running schools across the two rivers Zambezi and Limpopo just as what is happening in government.

“DSIs are mere political figures sleeping in offices when heads sleep on duty.

“Heads’ are running the show the same way Christopher Mutsvangwa is doing in information” they said.

A survey conducted by this news crew showed that all is not well in schools with heads are their wives strategically placed in administrative posts in schools.

“MaBhanda happens to be Matron and cook at the school.

Sources said since the opening of the boarding facility in January 2021 and up to January 2022 no receipting of funds was done, the boarding fees were being paid to MaBhanda and they bought their personal property using these funds.

“Receipting started being done this term.

“Food left by the boarders is taken by her when schools are closed and is stocked in her house, this happened during last year’s school holidays.” they said.

