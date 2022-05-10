Wadyajena Issues Death Threats To Opposition Activists

By- Zanu PF MP for Gokwe-Nembudziya, Justice Mayor Wadyajena has said that his party would hunt down and eliminate social justice activists organising peaceful protests against the government.

Wadyajena announces this on Twitter after Monday’s #ShutdownZimbabwe protests.

Posted Wadyajena:

Dear

@PacheduZW

, The known faces of your organisation must be hunted down & disciplined, thoroughly. As for the ones hiding behind masks,every effort must be made to expose them; they too must face the music. This is inciting insurrection & propagating violence. Enough is enough!

Dear @PacheduZW,

