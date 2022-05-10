Zanu PF Announces Women’s League Elections Dates

By- Zanu PF has announced the dates of the party’s Women’s League elective conference.

Women’s League Secretary Mabel Chinomona said the conference will be held from June 23 to 26.

“What we want is unity in the national executive of the Zanu PF Women’s League. We want a Women’s League that is not infiltrated by people who just come for positions.

“Some people are sent (to destabilise the Wing). We have already heard that money is being dished out somewhere but people should know that when money starts to be circulated, it is buys dirty things,” said Chinomona.

The Zanu PF Women’s League elective conference is being held in the build-up to the party’s congress scheduled for later this year.

The Zanu PF Youth League held its elective conference last week.

