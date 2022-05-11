Chamisa To Replace Zupco With Bullet Trains

By- CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said the current transport problems caused by the Zupco monopoly will end next year when he becomes the head of state.

Chamisa said he will replace Zupco with bullet trains.

Posting on Twitter CCC Wednesday, Chamisa said his government had the solution to the transport challenges.

“Our turn is coming! Our train is coming”, he posted.

Last week Chamisa also challenged government to end Zupco monopoly.

“End the ZUPCO monopoly Allow private players Introduce set timetables Refurbish bus stops Stop harassing transporters Maintain road networks Modernize the rail network Consult citizens,” CCC tweeted Wednesday.

