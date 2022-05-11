DJ Towers Strips To Underwear: I’ve Got A Crush On Zodwa

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | Below is a disturbing video of ZANU PF announcing that he has a crush on Genius Kadungure’s widow, Zodwa Mkandla.

The clip has gone viral with many Zimbabweans suggesting that he might be suffering from depression. Others said he is just joking. YOUR VIEWS?

In the clip, Tawanda Marimbe, says in part:

“Guys, I don’t want to lie to you. I’ve got a crush on Zodwa, Mauguru Zodwa who’s Ginimbi’s wife.

“Right now I am shaving my armpits, she is my crush.

“You should know she is my crush. I will tell you the truth I am crazy, you know even failed someone tells me: Towers will you rub this butter?… You know Zodwa’s body is like a DJ’s album…”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...