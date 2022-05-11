Wadyajena Faces Eviction

By-Zanu PF MP for Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena is facing eviction from Borrowdale Brooke for making noise with his sports car.

Borrowdale Brooke Golf Estate Chairman, Shingi Munyeza has written a letter of disapproval to Wadyajena after residents were reportedly woken up with terrified pets yelping because of the noise.

In his letter to Wadyajena, Munyeza said the parliamentarian is entitled to have the type of car which makes the noise he wants but he should not ignore community rules as set out in the Borrowdale Brooke Home Owners Association Rule Book. The letter read:

VEHICLE NOISE IN THE ESTATE AFTER MIDNIGHT ON 11 TH MAY 2022

I would like to bring to your attention that the residents of the Borrowdale Brooke Estate were offended and violated by the noise you were making when you drove around the Brooke in the early hours of the morning between midnight and lam on 11th May 2022.

We appreciate that you are entitled to have the type of car which makes the noise you want but to make that noise that woke up many of the Brooke residents is insensitive and disregards the community rules as set out in the Borrowdale Brooke Home Owners Association Rule Book, Clause 3.3. “The volume of music, electronic instruments, entertainment or activity of domestic employees should be at such level as not to cause a nuisance to any other residents”.

I have reached out to you over the past two months because of your violation of a number of rules and the residents’ outcry on other issues such as the violation of Clause Clause 2.2. : The speed limit within the estate shall be 40 kph and road signs displaying this limit will be placed in and around the road system.

It has become imperative and urgent that we meet so we can resolve these matters amicably in line with our rules and regulations.

Please contact me so that we can meet to resolve this untenable situation that you have created amongst the residents in the Brooke.

