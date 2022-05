Chamisa Clocks 997K Social Media Followership

By- At least 150 000 members have joined the CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s Twitter account as followers in three months.

This has put his total number of followers at 997 000.

Chamisa posted on tweeter Thursday:

WE’RE ALMOST A ONE MILLION!!We have been joined by 150 000 new followers since January jumping from our 850 000 mark. THANK YOU FAMILY FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT. YOU ROCK!! WE ARE ABOUT TO MAKE HISTORY! #fakapressure #Godisinit

