Mnangagwa Election Rigging Audio Leaks

By- Zanu PF President Emerson Mnangagwa has been exposed to planning to rig the 2023 elections.

In recorded audio which has gone viral on social media, Mnangagwa is heard instructing traditional leaders to start conducting meetings within their jurisdictions.

The Zanu PF President in the audio is also heard saying that traditional leaders should monitor the movements of their subjects starting now until the voting day.

Political rights lobby grouping Team Pachedu posted on Twitter complaining to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about Mnangagwa’s rigging plans.

Posted Team Pachedu:

What’s your comment on this audio by ED. ED was coercing maSabhuku to take every voter under their jurisdiction to polling stations and make sure that they all vote for ZANU-PF. ED was also threatening rural opposition supporters with death.

