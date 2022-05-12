President Chamisa Close To 1 Million Twitter Followers

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa announced on Thursday morning that his Twitter account is set to clock 1 million followers.

The CCC leader’s popularity is rising with each passing day.

On Thursday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“WE’RE ALMOST A ONE MILLION!!We have been joined by 150 000 new followers since January jumping from our 850 000 mark.

THANK YOU FAMILY FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT.

YOU ROCK!! WE ARE ABOUT TO MAKE HISTORY! #fakapressure #Godisinit.”

