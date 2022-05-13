FULL TEXT: Police Bans Use Of Spikes

Spread the love

The commissioner General of Police has noted with concern allegations that some police officers are using hand held spikes whilst trying to stop some errant motorists evading checkpoints and general enforcement of road rules and regulations in the country.

These allegations have resulted in varied views from the public including parliamentarians.

In this regard, the Commissioner General of Police has with immediate effect banned the use of hand held spikes by any Police Officers whilst performing traffic enforcement duties throughout the country. Any police officer who will defy this directive will be arrested and face both criminal and stern disciplinary action. No police officer will be allowed to move around whilst openly holding or carrying spikes under the guise of traffic enforcement.

Police commanders at various levels have been ordered to ensure that this directive is strictly complied with, by police officers. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will only stick to the use of standard and approved spikes as the norm where these are strategically used at conventional road blocks and checkpoints.

The spikes are laid down on the ground with certified specification to assist police officers to control motorists who will try to evade roadblocks by driving through the roadblocks or sideways and in the process pose as a danger to other motorists, the general public and police officers.

The police also appeals to drivers to stop whenever directed to do so by police officers on the roads. We have observed that in major cities such as Harare and Bulawayo some kombis and pirate taxis especially those with no number plates do not stop at police roadblocks or police checkpoints. This makes it difficult for police officers to either arrest or trace them to account for their illegal activities.

On the other hand, the police has noted with concern that there are some public service vehicles and pirate taxis who get involved in road traffic accidents or openly go through red robots and later on claim they were running away from police officers or spike has been thrown at them. In most cases initial enquiries have revealed that they will be trying to cover up for their criminal conduct.

In the same vein, the police urges all public service vehicles operators to seriously introspect on the manner they are conducting their operations in the country and genuinely assist in the maintenance of law and order on the roads. The recent pronouncement by His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa on the operations of public service vehicles should be a guide on the need to ensure that PSV drivers and crew are strictly adhering to the laws of the country.

Therefore there is no need for transport operators to put money first at the expense of the travelling public. It is a fact that law and order and business go hand in hand. This means that public service operators should be beacons of peace and law and order in all their activities.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is ready to work with relevant arms of government and other stakeholders to ensure that road safety is prioritized by all motorists.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...