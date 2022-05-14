Five Perish In Horrific Crash

Five people died in a road traffic accident along the Harare-Bindura highway on Thursday evening after a Toyota Wish vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationery vehicle.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which occurred Friday at 7pm near Mazowe Veterinary College.

“Police are currently conducting investigations and also the identification process of the victims. We will release the names of the victims in due course,” he said.

Only the driver of the vehicle survived the accident and is admitted at Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare.

The Toyota Wish is also believed to be a pirate taxi. – ZBC News

