“He Assaulted Me For Turning Down Love Proposal”

A man from Makoni District, Manicaland Province, reportedly assaulted his married neighbour after she turned down his love proposals.

Rabhani Dzveta of Nyamombe Village allegedly attempted to entice Pamela Mafuta, whose husband stays in Botswana, into an adulterous relationship.

Mafuta told the traditional court that Dzveta assaulted her after she spurned his advances twice. She said:

Dzveta visited my homestead and proposed love to me and I turned him down. He came back on the second day and I turned him down again.

He became angry, asking why I was refusing to date him. He said l was dating other men in the village. He attacked me until I fell down.

My two children witnessed the whole drama. He has no shame at all because his wife is my friend. He is also in the habit of hitting his wife.

However, Dzveta denied ever proposing love to Mafuta but admitted that he assaulted her in retaliation. He said:

She is lying that I proposed love to her. We fought after I barred her from socialising with my wife.

She is not of good moral standing, so I don’t want her to influence my wife.

However, my wife is also defying my instructions and continues to befriend Mrs Mafuta. I have failed to control these two women.

I approached Mrs Mafuta and told her to stay away from my wife. This angered her and she assaulted me.

I retaliated, but now she is cooking up stories that I proposed love to her.

In his ruling, Chief Makoni ordered Dzveta to pay a fine of two beasts and a goat for beating up his neighbour’s wife. Said the chief:

We do not tolerate violence against women. Men should protect women but you are behaving like a village bully, moving around beating other men’s wives. – Manica Post

