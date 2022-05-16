Sunningdale Pastor Assaulted, Stripped

By A Correspondent- A Sunningdale pastor was yesterday assaulted and stripped over bedding two sisters during a church service.

Pastor Grayton Sixpence, 33, of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe, had to be rushed into a vehicle n_ked.

He was attacked by two women; Lebani Ncube and her unidentified sister.

The man of cloth was reported to have turned his Warren Park-rented room into a s_x haven where he was bedding several female congregants.

Lebani, popularly known as Mbana, told H-Metro her decision to attack Pastor Sixpence came after she found out he had been bedding her two daughters – Shylet, 20, and Tatenda, 18.

“Akajaidzwa Pastor Sixpence,” said Mbana.

“He has a record of bedding female congregants and has now done it to the wrong family.

“He has been dating Tatenda and he went on to seduce her sister Shylet and the two admitted to being s_xually abused by him.

Ndamuendera pachurch ipapo ndikamurova chaizvo ndikabvarura nguwo dzake dzose akazotiziswa nasenior pastor vakanomuisa kumba kwavo.

“I could not let him continue to s_xually abuse my daughters using the word of God, never.

“He is free to lodge a police report against me if he so wishes.

“The senior pastor took us for counselling and promised to deal with Sixpence,” said Mbana.

The church service continued while Pastor Sixpence was at his senior pastor’s house.

Pastor Sixpence refused to entertain H-Metro for his side of the story.

However, Pastor Bhosha confirmed the incident promising to furnish this publication with details after consulting other church elders.

Pastor Sixpence was yet to be given an assembly to lead after graduating in theology at Living Waters Bible College.

