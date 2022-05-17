Woman Arrested For Selling S*x Toys To Schoolchildren

Spread the love

(Credit: ZimLive)

A 23-year-old woman appeared in court on Monday, 16 May on allegations of smuggling sex toys, some of which were allegedly sold to school children.

The suspect, Ayanda Unity Mponda, appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court charged with violating the Customs and Excise Act and exposing children to pornographic material.

She was not asked to plead to charges and was remanded in custody to Tuesday for her bail application.

Mponda allegedly sells the dildos on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok.

She uses the name @ayiie_juicy on Tik Tok and has 18 000 followers. She has 11 000 on Instagram, 28 000 followers on Twitter and almost 6 000 friends and followers on Facebook.

On Twitter, Mponda describes herself as a “masturbation advocate, sex coach and your sex toys, bedroom tools plug.”

On Facebook, she says she “sells sex toys for a living” adding that “female and male sex toys all available in Harare CBD.” Her business address is 6th and Nelson Mandela in Harare.

Source: ZimLive

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...