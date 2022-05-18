Thousands Join CCC Ahead of 2023 Polls

By- CCC has announced that it is receiving thousands of members joining the political movement ahead of the next year’s elections.

CCC posted on social media platforms that they are happy with the new membership and urged all joining to register to vote.

Posted CCC:

🟡Dear Citizens



2023 is another important election year. We encourage you to join your yellow movement in exercising our civic duty by voting in 2023.



Your vote really does matter. This election, we are choosing the leaders who will guide our present & our future.



Thank You pic.twitter.com/vaci3PDMBO — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) May 18, 2022

