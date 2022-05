Chamisa Reveals Source Of His Wisdom

By-CCC President Nelson Chamisa has revealed the source of his wisdom.

He said his wisdom comes from the elderly who have seen it all in life.

Chamisa revealed this week in Masvingo when he was attending the burial of Innocent Chagonda’s father.

Posted Chamisa on twitter:

The best classroom in the world is the sayings and words of the elders. Wisdom is acquired, not taught!

