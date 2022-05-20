Top Zanu PF Official Succumbs To Kidney Failure

Spread the love

ZANU PF Bulawayo Province has announced the death of party provincial commissar Ruth Shelton.

Shelton succumbed to kidney failure on Wednesday.

ZANU PF Bulawayo provincial secretary for information and publicity, Archie Chiponda, said:

“Bulawayo province has suffered a great loss of our provincial commissar Ruth Shelton.

In fact, ZANU PF countrywide has suffered a great loss of a dedicated and vibrant cadre.

She is somebody who served at provincial level both as a youth and now in the main wing.

The party both provincially and country wide will really feel this loss of a hard-working commissar. She was a good politician and good person.

Ruth was known for her vibrancy, honesty and ever having a smile on her face hence her nickname vatete vemsangano.

No one in ZANU PF particularly in Bulawayo and probably countrywide would say they didn’t know her.”

Mourners are gathered at 13409 Pumula South. Shelton is survived by her daughter. – The Sunday News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...