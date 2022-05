CCC Determined To Restore Harare’s Sunshine City Status

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti on Friday led a grass- cutting exercise in the city of Harare.

The exercise was carried out in ward 9, Mandara Shopping Centre.

CCC believes in humble leadership.

“With Hon Tendai Biti & fellow Change Champions carrying out grass cutting exercise today(Friday) at the Mandara Shops, in Ward 9 Harare East.

SMART Cities remains our top #Agenda,” a CCC official said in a statement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...