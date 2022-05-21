Wheel Kills Pedestrian After Coming Off Moving Bus

A 45-year-old man was killed in Karoi after a wheel came off from a moving Blue Circle bus late this week.

The dislodged wheel twice hit the man, who was on the road side, before injuring another who survived.

The deceased worked in the Mashonaland West provincial medical directorate in Chinhoyi and was in Karoi carrying out the voter registration blitz.

He died upon admission at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, while his injured colleague was treated and discharged at Karoi Hospital.

