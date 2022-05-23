Despite Hiring Armed Robbers, Mnangagwa Attends WEF Davos Summit

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | At a time when he has deployed notorious armed robbers to strategic national areas of security and business, and as he runs the country worse than his predecessor, Emmerson Mnangagwa flew to Davos, Switzerland Sunday night.

Mnangagwa recently appointed the convicted armed robber, Paradzai Kutyauripo the new Director of all State Residences, before rushing install the same violent crimimal, a traditional King over the Negomo people of Mazowe-Chiweshe.

He has also granted another recorded armed robber, Delish Nguwaya the sophisticated multi million dollar Pomona electricity generation project. (video).

the Auxillia Mnangagwa leaks

According to the World Economic Forum, the annual meeting offers world leaders an opportunity to “take stock of the state of the world and shape partnerships and policies for the crucial period ahead”.

World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab is on record as saying there is a need to “establish an atmosphere of trust” needed to accelerate collaborative action and address multiple challenges that the world is facing including the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine which has disrupted global supply chains and sent prices, including food prices, skyrocketing.

Other topics on the agenda include rebuilding global co-operation; economic rebalancing; society, equity and global health; nature, food and climate; industry transformation; and innovation, governance and cybersecurity.

Mnangagwa is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza as well as Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, senior Government officials and service chiefs.

His deputy Constantino Chiwenga is the Acting President.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...