HEAD COACH TONDERAI NDIRAYA SUSPENDED

We write to advise all stakeholders that our HEAD COACH, TONDERAI NDIRAYA has been temporarily asked not to report for duty with immediate effect pursuant to a meeting that was held on 21st May 2022. The Club is not in a position to discuss the details of this development until the internal due process is finalized.

For and on behalf of Dynamos Football Club

Tinashe Farawo Spokesperson

