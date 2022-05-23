Police Arrest 12 Conductors At Beitbridge Border Post

By-The Police have announced the arrest of 12 bus conductors for trying to bribe police officers who were implementing an operation code-named “No To Cross Border crimes” in Beitbridge.

This comes as South African police have expressed concern over an increase in the smuggling of stolen goods from South Africa to Zimbabwe, or vice versa, through the Beitbridge Border Post.

Buses have been smuggling people or goods, through the Beitbridge Border, especially during the rainy season, when the Limpopo river will be flooded.

As of May 4, police had arrested more than 150 000 people under the operation targeting cross border crimes.

Police in Beitbridge were offered cash amounting to R4 150 plus US$23 by bus conductors.

“On 20/05/22, members of the National Taskforce attached to ‘No To Cross Border Crimes,’ in Beitbridge arrested 12 bus conductors, Proceed Mugadza (34), Mahsya Darlington (45), Titos Nyagara (55), Anyway Chizombe (39), Edmore Mavhiza (50), Blessing Gune (32), Previous Nyangoro (45), Laston Katsande (41), Elvis Mashira (34), Kudakwashe Ndlovu (42), Peter Muronza (34) and Onias Mungwanda (37) for bribery at Bubi Roadblock along Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway,” police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, said.

“The suspects had offered to bribe the police officers by offering them various amounts of cash so that the buses could be allowed free passage without being searched.

“The total amount of cash offered as bribe is R4150 and US$23. Investigations are in progress”

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a company along Shamwari Road, Mt Hampden.

“Eleven suspects, who were armed with unidentified rifles, iron bars and machetes, pounced on five security guards who were on duty before tying their legs and hands with shoe laces as well as ropes,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

“The suspects stole five cellphones and Z$206 from the security guards.

“They also stole 25mm by 1000 metres plain copper cable and 50-metre armoured cable all valued at US$24 280.

“Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station.” H Metro

