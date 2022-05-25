Chamisa Aide Honours Murdered CCC Supporter

By-Settlement Chikwinya, the MP for Mbizo constituency, has dedicated his victory in the March 26 by-elections to Mboneni Ncube, a party supporter who was stabbed to death by Zanu PF members.

Violent Zanu PF youths descended on a CCC rally at Mbizo Shipping Centre, Mbizo, Kwekwe, a few weeks before the March 26 by-elections.

Ncube was among several CCC supporters who were stabbed during the attack as he fled from the marauding thugs.

The assailants were arrested but released under unclear circumstances by the police. Said Chikwinya:

Mbizo is the only constituency in the country where we gained victory through bloodshed because we lost one of our supporters, Mboneni Ncube, during the campaigns.

Zanu PF thinks by intimidating and killing people, people will be discouraged, but that’s not the case.

People are prepared for change and they are prepared for that change even if it means death by voting for the CCC.

