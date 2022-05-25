Robbers Pounce On Mtoko businessman, Steal US$2K
25 May 2022
By- The police have announced that they were investigating a case in which armed robbers in Mtoko attacked a local businessman and stole US$2000.
Posting on Twitter Wednesday, ZRP said they were looking for the robbers.
Posted ZRP:
1/3 On 24/05/22, ZRP Mutoko recorded a robbery case where four unknown suspects, armed with two unidentified pistols, a machete, and an axe, attacked a local businessman and his family in Mutoko Medium Density. The suspects stole US$2 150 cash, three cellphones,