Robbers Pounce On Mtoko businessman, Steal US$2K

By- The police have announced that they were investigating a case in which armed robbers in Mtoko attacked a local businessman and stole US$2000.

Posting on Twitter Wednesday, ZRP said they were looking for the robbers.

Posted ZRP:

1/3 On 24/05/22, ZRP Mutoko recorded a robbery case where four unknown suspects, armed with two unidentified pistols, a machete, and an axe, attacked a local businessman and his family in Mutoko Medium Density. The suspects stole US$2 150 cash, three cellphones,

