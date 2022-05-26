BREAKING: Video Of White Afrikaner Issuing Dudula Instructions

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | The below social media video clip has emerged. The brief footage shows a white Afrikaner issuing instructions to a group of black men telling them to go and make the infamous terorrist group, Dudula popular.

Dudula is a violent group blamed for the murder of the Zimbabwean Diepsloot worker, Elvis Nyathi, who was burnt to death earlier this year.

The unidentified white man is seen announcing:

“We all need to go out and promote Dudula, okay?



Those who are illegal here, they must go back, those with illegal shops, they must be stopped, okay?”

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? SEND US HIS DETAILS

Who's this White South African man on video issuing instructions to a group of blacks: "We all need to go out and promote Dudula, okay?

Those who are illegal here, they must go back, those with illegal shops, they must be stopped, okay?" ? https://t.co/BinZOBb1xT pic.twitter.com/NUmMUpTacF — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 26, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...