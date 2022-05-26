CCC, Zanu PF Youths Clash In Africa Day Match

By- Youths from the Nelson Chamisa led CCC Wednesday held a friendly soccer tournament to celebrate Africa Day.

CCC youth leader Cicilia Chimbiri posted o her social media platforms announcing that the match held in Harare and attended by several other political parties was peaceful.

Posted Chimbiri:

Today The CCC youths joined ZanuPF, MDC-T, Lead , Feez , NCA in the Africa Day Youth Sports for Peace organised by 4HZimbabwe. We are in the finals for soccer as CCC & Zanu-Pf battle it out for the final . It’s refreshing & peaceful.

Today The CCC youths joined ZanuPF , MDC-T, Lead , Feez , NCA in the Africa Day Youth Sports for Peace organised by 4HZimbabwe. We are in the finals for soccer as CCC & Zanu-Pf battle it out for the final . It’s refreshing & peaceful @Cde_Ostallos @hwendec @begottensun @Mathuthu pic.twitter.com/aZbOFrdEma — Cecillia Chimbiri (@ceechimbiri2) May 25, 2022

