Citizens Need Prosperity Not Guns – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Zimbabweans need peace, unity, love and prosperity not guns, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

In a brief statement on Twitter, President Chamisa taunted the panicky Harare regime over buying guns at a time the nation is grappling with deepening economic woes…

“OUR MANDATE & TASK…

They will invest in weapons, ammunition, violence, propaganda, hate and toxicity but we are called to invest in building and ushering in PEACE, HARMONY, LOVE, UNITY and RECONCILIATION.

A New Great Zimbabwe is loading…Sizanqoba Nomakanjani!Blessed Thursday.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...