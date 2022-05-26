Shocking Condom Prices

By- In a shocking development, a pack of condoms is now costing more than a domestic worker’s salary.

Journalist and social rights activist Hopewell Chin’ono said Zanu PF’s corruption caused this.

He posted on Twitter:

This might help you understand Zimbabwe’s economic collapse. The Zimbabwean Government announced through a gazette last week that the official domestic worker wage is ZW$10,000. Now a pack of condoms today is ZW$12,200! This is what ZANUPF incompetence and corruption has done!

