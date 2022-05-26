Trial postponed for AMH journalists

Spread the love

The trial of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalists Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi did not kick off as initially scheduled on 24 May 2022 when they appeared in court because the trial magistrate is being transferred.

According to their lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu, the previously assigned trial magistrate is being transferred and a new magistrate has been assigned to deal with the case.

Mhlanga and Chidi’s trial is now set for 13 June 2022.

The two journalists are being charged with allegedly contravening Section 25 (a) as read with Section 30 of Statutory Instrument 21/2005 which prohibits taking of photographs within a polling station.

The alternative charge is that of disorderly conduct in a polling station as defined in Section 89 of the Electoral Act.

Both journalists are out of custody after they were granted bail on the 9 May 2022 and have pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...