Swiss Video of Mnangagwa Literally Dancing to His Own Song

By Farai D Hove | As the hired BMW’s wheels turned into the street, the ZANU PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa immediately swung his hands up repeatedly to the sound, “ED Pfeee,” while being greeted by a handful 10 supporters.

Zurich

Walking into the meeting room of Zimbabweans, Mnangagwa’s meeting was launched with the song, Kutonga Kwaro. The whole house became animated with the same old coup enchantment. It is the song written by ZANU PF musician Jah Prayzah. With no other politician receiving such cultique, it was too clear that instead of discussing world economics, what he travelled for, Mnangagwa has gone on the literal path of self praise, dancing to his own song.

