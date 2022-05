Another Mugabe Coup Top Junta Dies

By-The Permanent Secretary in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s Office, Major-General Godfrey Chanakira, has died.

The state media reported a family source as saying Major-General Chanakira (Rtd) died after a short illness.

He died in Masvingo where he had travelled on official business.

Retired Major-General Chanakira retired from active military service in 2018, joining VP Chiwenga’s Office as a senior staffer.

