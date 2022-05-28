Chinhoyi Journalist’s Son Murdered

Spread the love

The Chinhoyi community Friday morning woke up to shocking news of the death of prominent journalist’s son, Arthur Jena whose bloodied body was discovered at Christos Shopping Centre.

Arthur is son to prominent Voice of America’s Studio 7 journalist, Nunurai Jena who also writes for NewsDay and Standard newspapers.

Jena confirmed his son’s death to a local online media, although he was not in a position to give further details.

“Yes chief, it’s true…l am devastated, it is difficult,” said a distraught Jena.

The now deceased, in his 20s, is believed to have met his fate in the wee hours of Friday between 2am and 3am, and his body was discovered by passersby going for morning prayers.

The previous night, he had told his family he was spending the night at a friend’s house.

Circumstances under which the university alumni passed on remain a mystery, with others suggesting he could have fallen off a moving truck, resulting in him sustaining fatal head injuries.

Police conveyed Arthur’s body to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, awaiting postmortem.

Mashonaland West police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera, said police investigations were underway, while the media would, at a later stage, be furnished with circumstances surrounding the incident.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

-NewZimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...