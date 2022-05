Dynamos Fined For Barbourfields Chaos

Dynamos have been charged for causing the abandonment of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15 encounter against Highlanders.

The clash at Barbourfields Stadium was abandoned moments before the fulltime after the Glamour Boys’ fans invaded the pitch and uprooted the goalposts.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

