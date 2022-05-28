Former Warriors Coach Mourns Bhamu

Former Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza said Zimbabwe lost one of its most illustrious female footballers in Aldiglade Bhamu who died in Harare on Thursday.

Bhamu (34), a former Mighty Warriors midfielder, was the captain of Harare City Queens at the time of her death.

Mugadza, who is the Harare City Queens coach, told NewsDay that Bhamu died at Parirenyatwa Hospital where she was admitted on Monday after suffering a stroke.

Bhamu will be buried on Sunday at Zororo Cemetery in Harare. Said Mugadza:

She collapsed at her family home on Monday and she was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

She had suffered a stroke on her left side which affected her left hand and leg.

We visited her on Wednesday at the hospital and she was not in good shape.

But those who visited her on Thursday told me that she was getting better.

But I was surprised to receive the sad news later in the day of her passing.

Bhamu was part of Mugadza’s first Mighty Warriors squad in 2003 and also represented the country at the 2016 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Added Mugadza:

She was one of the two players, together with Rudo Neshamba, who we were grooming to be the next coaches so it’s a big loss for us and the country because she had leadership qualities and we were confident that one day she would become a coach for a club or for the country.

She was a people person and the number of people who have come to mourn her shows she was well-loved. As a club, we have lost a great player and a good leader.

This year she had improved greatly in terms of discipline and she was always leading other players in everything that we did as a club.

That is why we decided to hand her the armband. She was always happy and did her job professionally.

