After Slapping SA With Sanctions, ZANU PF Asks AU To Demand Sanctions Removal

African Union chairperson and Senegalese President, Macky Sall has accepted ZANU PF demands to re blast the ZANU PF sanctions song.

Speaking in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, where he was attending two AU Extraordinary Summits, Sall spoke of the sanctions imposed on Emmerson Mnangagwa and his clique by Western nations.

He said the military arms embargo was worsening the economic and humanitarian situation in the country.

The AU Extraordinary Summits, which drew several participants from across the continent, including Zimbabwe, President Sall endorsed the regional and continental solidarity with Mnangagwa over sanctions.

The development comes as Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party ZANU PF announced a sanctions bill against South Africa it wants to raise USD10 Billion in compensation from the neighbouring country. – Agency

