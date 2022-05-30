Chinese Owned Sunny Yi Feng Accused Of Abandoning Injured Workers

Spread the love

Chinese owned Sunny Yi Feng which specialises in manufacturing tiles has been accused of abandoning workers who get injured at work without giving them compensation.

Some of the workers who died in workplace accidents had their families neglected without any support.

ZimEye caught up with a number of former workers who narrated horrendous stories of how they were abused, injured and dumped despite the fact that their injuries left them unable to work anywhere in the future

WATCH VIDEO LOADING BELOW….

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...