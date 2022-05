Police Ignore Zanu PF CCC member Abductor

Spread the love

By-The Police have confirmed that CCC party member Moreblessing Ali was abducted.

Ali was abducted at the weekend in Beatrice, her home area.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said one Pius Jambo, a notorious Zanu PF activist in Beatrice, was responsible for Ali’s disappearance.

https://twitter.com/PoliceZimbabwe/status/1531317213390684160/photo/1

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...