Zanu PF Thugs Butcher Chamisa Supporters

By- Suspected Zanu PF thugs have attacked three members of the CCC in Kwekwe.

CCC announced this on Twitter Sunday:

Three (3) people were injured after the Zanu PF thugs attacked our members soon after today’s Kwekwe victory celebration rally. We continue to condemn any violent behaviour by members of Zanu PF, particularly those from the Midlands province. The perpetrators must face justice

