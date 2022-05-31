Zanu PF Responds To Moreblessing Ali Abduction

By-Zanu PF has responded to the abduction of a CCC member who was forced to disappear by its notorious Beatrice member at the weekend.

In its response to a police statement confirming that one Pius Jambo was responsible for the missing of Ali, Zanu PF director of information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi said:

Nyadzi dzinokunda rufu Thank you

@PoliceZimbabwe

. How about arresting all those known elements with verified Twitter accounts who were spreading falsehoods? People must pay the price for lying and spreading falsehoods against the state!!

People must pay the price for lying and spreading falsehoods against the state!! pic.twitter.com/WeHu22atEV — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) May 30, 2022

