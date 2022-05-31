Zanu PF Responds To Moreblessing Ali Abduction
31 May 2022
By-Zanu PF has responded to the abduction of a CCC member who was forced to disappear by its notorious Beatrice member at the weekend.
In its response to a police statement confirming that one Pius Jambo was responsible for the missing of Ali, Zanu PF director of information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi said:
Nyadzi dzinokunda rufu Thank you
. How about arresting all those known elements with verified Twitter accounts who were spreading falsehoods? People must pay the price for lying and spreading falsehoods against the state!!