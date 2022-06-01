Nick Mangwana Shockingly Says Moreblessing’s Kidnapper Was A Lover

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Govt Permanent Secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana yesterday alleged that the missing CCC activist, Moreblessing

Ali was kidnapped by a lover.

The suspected kidnapper is more than 20 years younger than the victim. Pius Jamba is 24, and the victim is 46 years old.

Mangwana tweeted saying that Ali’s disappearance was a case of domestic violence.

“So, some bitter jilted boyfriend drags his girlfriend into some dark alley in a clear case of domestic violence. Shouldn’t our campaign be about domestic violence rather than political violence or politically-motivated abductions where they actually don’t exist?” he posted.

Moreblessing’s brother,

Washington scoffed at the suggestion, saying there is no way his cousin would have affair with someone who is the age of her own son. He, speaking with ZimEye, also questioned how the police only published a statement following a ZimEye interview with the co accused, Simba Chisango, who is a top ZANUPF official for the Nyatsime area.

Further commenting, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) said it had dispatched its own team to investigate the matter.

“The cases of enforced disappearance are serious issues,” ZimRights national director, Dzikamai Bere said.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...