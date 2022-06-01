Pasuwa Sets New Record In Malawi

Nyasa Big Bullets coach Kalistso Pasuwa has achieved a double milestone in the Malawian Super League (MSL) after maintaining a twelve-match undefeated since the start of the 2022 season.

The Zimbabwean has surpassed his personal best after picking the most number of points inside the first fifteen games of the campaign.

Sunday’s 3-1 win against Silver Strikes saw Bullets moving to thirty-two points. The team won ten matches and drew twice in their first twelve ties this term and are the current log leaders.

The three-time MSL title winning gaffer, who joined Nyasa in 2018 and took charge of his first full term in the following year, recorded twenty-nine points at the midway point of the 2019 and 2021/22 seasons.

Pasuwa is also enjoying his longest undefeated start to the MSL season since his arrival in Malawi.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

