Man Strikes Workmate With An Axe Over SIM Card

A Harare man has appeared in court after he allegedly struck his workmate with an axe

on the forehead, over a dispute involving a SIM card.

The suspect, Tendai Tingani, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who remanded him in custody to June 17.

The complainant is Johannes Machiva.

The two are employed by S And M Bricks.

The court heard that on Tuesday, at around 7pm, Tingani went to Machiva’s home with his wife Francesca Dhururu.

It is the State’s case that upon arrival, Tingani’s wife knocked on the door, which was opened by Machiva.

It is alleged Tingani demanded that Machiva return his wife’s sim card.

Tingani allegedly then struck Machiva once on the left palm, once on the left elbow and on his forehead.

Machiva collapsed as he was bleeding profusely.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.

-State Media

