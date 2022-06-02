Release Moreblessing, President Chamisa Challenges Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader, President Nelson Chamisa is not happy with the pace at which the Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the abduction of Moreblessing Ali.

Moreblessing was abducted by known Zanu PF hooligans last week.

President Chamisa says violence against women is totally unacceptable.

“Violence against defenseless citizens, esp women, is a crime against humanity.

Enforced disappearance is a serious crime and police ought to be prompt,thorough & professional with the investigation.

Police must just do enough & more!Citizens;an injury to one is an injury to all,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

