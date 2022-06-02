Tribute To SA Pilot

UPDATE : Charles Prince Airport Crash

Morningstar Flying Club

OFFICIAL TEAM STATEMENT – PASSING OF MARK SAMPSON

It is with great sadness and a profound sense of loss that today, the MARKSMEN AEROBATIC TEAM can confirm that Mark Sampson, outstanding aviator, honoured team member, trusted number-4 and loyal friend, perished in a flying incident in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The MARKSMEN AEROBATIC TEAM were on the return leg of a roundabout trip from Cape Town to Nairobi, where the team had performed a successful aerobatic formation display at the Kenyan Défense Force (KDF) Museum Airshow, held in conjunction with the Aero Club of East Africa.

The MARKSMEN AEROBATIC TEAM is devastated and we are currently working with the Zimbabwean authorities.

Issued by:

Nils Flaatten, 082 409 2020

